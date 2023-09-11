Washington Army National Guard Col. Stanley Seo retires after distinguished career

U.S. Army Col. Stanley Seo, the outgoing director of strategy policy and plans for the Washington National Guard, stands with his wife, Jennifer Seo, at Seo's retirement ceremony, on Camp Murray, Wash., Sept. 9, 2023. Seo ended his military career this September after 30 years of distinguished service, including three overseas deployments.

(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)

