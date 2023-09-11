Silhouette Photo Competition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Perez, 314th Fighter Squadron crew chief, performs a canopy inspection on an F-16 Viper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 24, 2023. The maintainers of the 314th FS are responsible for the safety and care of all F-16s under the squadron, ensuring that every student pilot is safe and secure for any training flight or mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US