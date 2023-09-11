Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silhouette Photo Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    Silhouette Photo Competition

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Perez, 314th Fighter Squadron crew chief, performs a canopy inspection on an F-16 Viper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 24, 2023. The maintainers of the 314th FS are responsible for the safety and care of all F-16s under the squadron, ensuring that every student pilot is safe and secure for any training flight or mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 16:44
    Photo ID: 8018681
    VIRIN: 230824-F-IP012-1050
    Resolution: 5356x3564
    Size: 447.68 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    This work, Silhouette Photo Competition [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    AETC
    49th Wing
    314th FS

