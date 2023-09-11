Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silhouette Photo Competition [Image 1 of 3]

    Silhouette Photo Competition

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tarell Schmidt, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron armament maintenance technician, poses for a photo near the armaments flight shop at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 24, 2023. The 49th EMS is responsible for the intermediate flightline maintenance of both MQ-9 Reapers and F-16 Vipers on Holloman ensuring they’re combat ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 16:44
    Photo ID: 8018680
    VIRIN: 230824-F-IP012-1024
    Resolution: 4363x3490
    Size: 550.57 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Silhouette Photo Competition [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

