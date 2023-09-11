Silhouette Photo Competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tarell Schmidt, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron armament maintenance technician, poses for a photo near the armaments flight shop at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 24, 2023. The 49th EMS is responsible for the intermediate flightline maintenance of both MQ-9 Reapers and F-16 Vipers on Holloman ensuring they’re combat ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US