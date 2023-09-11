Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill for his nomination to be the next Air Force chief of staff, in Washington, D.C., Sept. 12, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 15:09
|Photo ID:
|8018467
|VIRIN:
|230912-F-LE393-1281
|Resolution:
|5997x3990
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VCSAF Allvin SASC nomination hearing [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT