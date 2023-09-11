Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSAF Allvin SASC nomination hearing [Image 1 of 5]

    VCSAF Allvin SASC nomination hearing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill for his nomination to be the next Air Force chief of staff, in Washington, D.C., Sept. 12, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 15:09
    Photo ID: 8018467
    VIRIN: 230912-F-LE393-1281
    Resolution: 5997x3990
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCSAF Allvin SASC nomination hearing [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF
    USAF
    SASC
    LE393
    VCSAF
    Eric R. Dietrich

