A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participates in Bronco Rumble 2023 at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii Sept 10. 2023. Bronco Rumble 2023 helped to prepare Soldiers to fight and win in large scale combat operations and increase efficiency and lethality in preparation for the upcoming Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Strafford Foster/3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

