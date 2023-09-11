Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bronco Rumble 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    Bronco Rumble 2023

    KAHUKU TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Strafford Foster 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participates in Bronco Rumble 2023 at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii Sept. 10, 2023. Bronco Rumble 2023 helped to prepare Soldiers to fight and win in large scale combat operations and increase efficiency and lethality in preparation for the upcoming Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Strafford Foster/3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

    This work, Bronco Rumble 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Strafford Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

