Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFWERX Spark Street at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference (Day 2) [Image 7 of 7]

    AFWERX Spark Street at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference (Day 2)

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Matthew Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Senior Airman Dylan Sterling, AFWERX Spark Street exhibitor, gives a technology briefing to Lt. Gen. James Slife, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Arlington, Virginia, on Spark Street at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2023. Spark Street, a custom set of four booth spaces, showcased nearly 20 Spark Cells from around the world. Spark, an AFWERX division, connects Airmen and Guardian operators to commercial innovators and acquisition processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 14:28
    Photo ID: 8018390
    VIRIN: 230912-F-CA439-1026
    Resolution: 4051x3228
    Size: 9.77 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFWERX Spark Street at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference (Day 2) [Image 7 of 7], by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFWERX Spark Street at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference (Day 2)
    AFWERX Spark Street at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference (Day 2)
    AFWERX Spark Street at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference (Day 2)
    AFWERX Spark Street at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference (Day 2)
    AFWERX Spark Street at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference (Day 2)
    AFWERX Spark Street at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference (Day 2)
    AFWERX Spark Street at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference (Day 2)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    AFA
    AFWERX
    Spark Street

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT