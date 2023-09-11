AFWERX Spark Street at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference (Day 2)

Senior Airman Dylan Sterling, AFWERX Spark Street exhibitor, gives a technology briefing to Lt. Gen. James Slife, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Arlington, Virginia, on Spark Street at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2023. Spark Street, a custom set of four booth spaces, showcased nearly 20 Spark Cells from around the world. Spark, an AFWERX division, connects Airmen and Guardian operators to commercial innovators and acquisition processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

