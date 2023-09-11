Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Flag Unfurling at the Pentagon [Image 5 of 6]

    9/11 Flag Unfurling at the Pentagon

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Deputy Secretary of Dr. Defense Kathleen H. Hicks, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, and first responders render honors during the flag unfurling ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attack at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 13:37
    Photo ID: 8018275
    VIRIN: 230911-A-TG877-1073
    Resolution: 4640x3712
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Flag Unfurling at the Pentagon [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9/11 Flag Unfurling at the Pentagon
    9/11 Flag Unfurling at the Pentagon
    9/11 Flag Unfurling at the Pentagon
    9/11 Flag Unfurling at the Pentagon
    9/11 Flag Unfurling at the Pentagon
    9/11 Flag Unfurling at the Pentagon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #memorial #neverforget #september #pentagon #walkofremembrance #usa #firstresponders #america #wewil

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT