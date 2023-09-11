Recruits from the Brainerd Recruit Sustainment Program in the Minnesota Army National Guard fly in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota, on September 9th, 2023, and speak with Minnesota Army Aviators out of the 2-211 General Support Aviation Battalion about Medical Operations in a UH-47 Blackhawk helicopter. Ten recruits were hoisted into the Blackhawk while the others rehearsed infantry squad tactics and movements (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by SGT Jorden Newbanks).
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 13:11
|Photo ID:
|8018259
|VIRIN:
|230909-Z-AR912-1039
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.25 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brainerd RSP Recruits Train with Minnesota Army National Guard Aviators [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
