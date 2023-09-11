Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brainerd RSP Recruits Train with Minnesota Army National Guard Aviators [Image 10 of 17]

    Brainerd RSP Recruits Train with Minnesota Army National Guard Aviators

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Recruits from the Brainerd Recruit Sustainment Program in the Minnesota Army National Guard fly in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota, on September 9th, 2023, and speak with Minnesota Army Aviators out of the 2-211 General Support Aviation Battalion about Medical Operations in a UH-47 Blackhawk helicopter. Ten recruits were hoisted into the Blackhawk while the others rehearsed infantry squad tactics and movements (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by SGT Jorden Newbanks).

    Chinook
    Blackhawk
    Helicopter
    Minnesota National Guard
    Aviation
    Camp Ripley Training Center

