    Pac-Angel 23-3 Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Pac-Angel 23-3 Opening Ceremony

    BRUNEI

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Royal Brunei Air Force Lt. Col. (U) Muhammad Walee bin Haji Roslie, Commanding Officer No. 1 Wing, Operations Group, Royal Brunei Air Force, gives patch to Royal Brunei Air Force Major Azriana Hassanan, Pilot 11 Squadron, No. 1 Wing, Operation Group during the Pacific Angel 23-3 opening ceremony at Rimba Air Force Base, Brunei Sept.11, 2023. This iteration of Pacific Angel is focused on regional search and rescue (SAR) and Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Response (HA/DR) capacity-building interoperability with partnering nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    This work, Pac-Angel 23-3 Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

