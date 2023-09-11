Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pac-Angel 23-3 Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Pac-Angel 23-3 Opening Ceremony

    BRUNEI

    09.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Thorstad, Pacific Angel 23-3 commander, delivers opening remarks during the Pacific Angel 23-3 opening ceremony at Rimba Air Force Base, Brunei, Sept.11, 2023. PA 23-3 a joint and combined regional humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement led by Pacific Air Forces at the Rimba AFB in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. This iteration of Pacific Angel is focused on regional search and rescue (SAR) and Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Response (HA/DR) capacity-building interoperability with partnering nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 08:05
    Photo ID: 8017449
    VIRIN: 230910-F-YB365-1045
    Resolution: 5696x3797
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: BN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pac-Angel 23-3 Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pac-Angel 23-3 Opening Ceremony
    Pac-Angel 23-3 Opening Ceremony
    Pac-Angel 23-3 Opening Ceremony
    Pac-Angel 23-3 Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    PACANGEL
    PacificAngel
    Pacific Angel 23-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT