Pac-Angel 23-3 Opening Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Thorstad, Pacific Angel 23-3 commander, delivers opening remarks during the Pacific Angel 23-3 opening ceremony at Rimba Air Force Base, Brunei, Sept.11, 2023. PA 23-3 a joint and combined regional humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement led by Pacific Air Forces at the Rimba AFB in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. This iteration of Pacific Angel is focused on regional search and rescue (SAR) and Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Response (HA/DR) capacity-building interoperability with partnering nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

