Navy Band Southwest’s Wind Ensemble and Big Band join together with alumni members of Navy Music in historic Balboa Park’s Spreckels Organ Pavilion for the 2023 Alumni Concert.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 23:24
|Photo ID:
|8017131
|VIRIN:
|230824-N-DP598-9038
|Resolution:
|3905x2603
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest 2023 Alumni Concert [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Christopher OBrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
