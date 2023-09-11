Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southwest 2023 Alumni Concert [Image 1 of 5]

    Navy Band Southwest 2023 Alumni Concert

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OBrien 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Navy Band Southwest’s Wind Ensemble and Big Band join together with alumni members of Navy Music in historic Balboa Park’s Spreckels Organ Pavilion for the 2023 Alumni Concert.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 23:24
    Photo ID: 8017128
    VIRIN: 230824-N-DP598-8922
    Resolution: 3905x2603
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest 2023 Alumni Concert [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Christopher OBrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Navy Band Southwest
    NRSW
    Navy Music

