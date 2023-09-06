Joint Base Charleston commemorates the 22nd anniversary of 9/11

The 628th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department held a ceremony in honor of 9/11 heroes and victims at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 11, 2023. The 628th CES leadership paid tribute to the bravery of first responders and citizens during the ceremony by recounting their stories from that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

Date Taken: 09.11.2023
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US