    Joint Base Charleston commemorates the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 [Image 3 of 3]

    Joint Base Charleston commemorates the 22nd anniversary of 9/11

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    The 628th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department held a ceremony in honor of 9/11 heroes and victims at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 11, 2023. The 628th CES leadership paid tribute to the bravery of first responders and citizens during the ceremony by recounting their stories from that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    This work, Joint Base Charleston commemorates the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

