    JB Charleston commemorates 22nd anniversary of 9/11

    Joint Base Charleston commemorates the 22nd anniversary of 9/11

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Carl Good | The 628th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department held a ceremony in honor of 9/11...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Joint Base Charleston honored the heroes and victims of 9/11 in a ceremony today at the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department.
    During the ceremony, Joint Base Charleston paid tribute to the bravery of first responders and citizens by preserving their stories from that day in history.
    “It is imperative for us to pause today, 22 years post attack, and share stories of courage and resilience,” said Chief Master Sgt. Walter Shutler, 628th CES chief firefighter. “Today, we honor the fallen, remember the brave and stand united as one against all those who wish to do harm to the United States of America.”
    Reflecting on 9/11's aftermath, the ceremony acknowledged unity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to support those affected over the last two decades.
    Team Charleston commemorates this day every year, ensuring that the sacrifices made on 9/11 are never forgotten.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 16:27
    Story ID: 453191
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

