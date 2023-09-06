JB Charleston commemorates 22nd anniversary of 9/11

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Joint Base Charleston honored the heroes and victims of 9/11 in a ceremony today at the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department.

During the ceremony, Joint Base Charleston paid tribute to the bravery of first responders and citizens by preserving their stories from that day in history.

“It is imperative for us to pause today, 22 years post attack, and share stories of courage and resilience,” said Chief Master Sgt. Walter Shutler, 628th CES chief firefighter. “Today, we honor the fallen, remember the brave and stand united as one against all those who wish to do harm to the United States of America.”

Reflecting on 9/11's aftermath, the ceremony acknowledged unity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to support those affected over the last two decades.

Team Charleston commemorates this day every year, ensuring that the sacrifices made on 9/11 are never forgotten.

