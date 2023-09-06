Members of the 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron pose for a photo in front of their expeditionary set-up at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. Sept. 6, 2023. The 24th Special Operations Wing redesignated Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or "D-Cell," to the Rapid Deployment Squadron during a ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. Sept. 6, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 15:04 Photo ID: 8015882 VIRIN: 230906-F-OO361-1014 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 11.67 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron [Image 15 of 15], by Capt. Savannah Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.