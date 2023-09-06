Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron [Image 14 of 15]

    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Capt. Savannah Stephens 

    24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs   

    Members of the 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron pose for a photo in front of their expeditionary set-up at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. Sept. 6, 2023. The 24th Special Operations Wing redesignated Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or "D-Cell," to the Rapid Deployment Squadron during a ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. Sept. 6, 2023.

    special operations
    afsoc
    ussocom
    24 sow
    rapid deployment
    D-cell

