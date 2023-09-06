Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron [Image 15 of 15]

    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Capt. Savannah Stephens 

    24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs   

    The 24th Special Operations Wing redesignated Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or "D-Cell," to the Rapid Deployment Squadron during a ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. Sept. 6, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 15:04
    Photo ID: 8015883
    VIRIN: 230906-F-OO361-1015
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron [Image 15 of 15], by Capt. Savannah Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron
    D-Cell Redesignated as 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    special operations
    afsoc
    ussocom
    24 sow
    rapid deployment
    D-cell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT