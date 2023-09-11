Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Novosel 9/11 Moving Tribute, September 11, 2023 [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Novosel 9/11 Moving Tribute, September 11, 2023

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Jay Mann 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Fort Novosel community members join firefighters in walking 2.33 miles to honor Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter, who gave his life while serving others on Sept. 11, 2001, at the 9/11 Moving Tribute, September 11, 2023. Photo by Jay Mann

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 13:23
    Photo ID: 8015556
    VIRIN: 230910-A-FE574-2619
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.86 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Novosel 9/11 Moving Tribute, September 11, 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    walk
    firefighter
    9/11
    tribute
    Jay Mann
    Fort Novosel

