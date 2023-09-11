Col. John P. Miller, Fort Novosel garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher T. Doss, Fort Novosel command sergeant major, prepare to walk with firefighters at the 9/11 Moving Tribute, September 11, 2023. Photo by Jay Mann
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 13:23
|Photo ID:
|8015551
|VIRIN:
|230910-A-FE574-2448
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Novosel 9/11 Moving Tribute, September 11, 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT