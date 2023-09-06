NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 11, 2023) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 staff observe a moment of silence during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the command’s headquarters. The event marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States of America. CSG-4 mentors, trains and assesses carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Dominique Lasco)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 13:18
|Photo ID:
|8015543
|VIRIN:
|230911-N-KK330-1022
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, CSG-4 Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Dominique Lasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
