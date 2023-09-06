Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-4 Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    CSG-4 Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Dominique Lasco 

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 11, 2023) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 staff observe a moment of silence during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the command’s headquarters. The event marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States of America. CSG-4 mentors, trains and assesses carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Dominique Lasco)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 13:18
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    9/11
    Training
    CSG4

