CSG-4 Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 11, 2023) Chief Gunner’s Mate Daniel Pangburn leads a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4’s headquarters. The event marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States of America. CSG-4 mentors, trains and assesses carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Dominique Lasco)

