Pentagon officials unfurled an American flag over the side of the Pentagon at sunrise at an observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 11:56
|Photo ID:
|8015282
|VIRIN:
|230911-D-GD090-1183
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon 9/11 Flag Unfurling [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
