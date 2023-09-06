Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon 9/11 Flag Unfurling [Image 5 of 7]

    Pentagon 9/11 Flag Unfurling

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cesar Navarro 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Pentagon officials unfurled an American flag over the side of the Pentagon at sunrise at an observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 11:56
    Photo ID: 8015281
    VIRIN: 230911-D-GD090-1175
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Department of Defense
    9/11
    Pentagon
    observance ceremony
    flag unfurling
    National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial

