    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs a flyover to commemorate the victims of the 9/11 attacks at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 11, 2023. The 406th Air Expeditionary Wing is committed to honoring and remembering the victims of 9/11 while working to protect the U.S. homeland and U.S. interests in Africa by preventing attacks and being prepared to respond effectively to crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 07:24
    Photo ID: 8014680
    VIRIN: 230911-F-TO545-1013
    Resolution: 5618x3745
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen, Marines, conduct 9/11 memorial flyover at Camp Lemonnier [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    449 AEG
    406 AEW

