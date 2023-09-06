U.S. Airmen, Marines, conduct 9/11 memorial flyover at Camp Lemonnier

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II, top, assigned to the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron and U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules perform a flyover to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 11, 2023. The 406th Air Expeditionary Wing is committed to honoring and remembering the victims of 9/11 while working to protect the U.S. homeland and U.S. interests in Africa by preventing attacks and being prepared to respond effectively to crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

