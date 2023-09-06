Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 8 of 10]

    378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airman 1st Class Nathan Horn, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, prepares to ring a bell in honor of first responders during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 11, 2023. The event was organized by military first responders from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer, Medical, and Security Forces Squadrons in order to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 05:11
    Photo ID: 8014508
    VIRIN: 230911-F-WT152-1008
    Resolution: 5281x3521
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first responders
    9/11
    September 11th
    defenders
    medical airmen
    military firefighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT