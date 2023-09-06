378th AEW holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

U.S Air Force Col. Gregory Stiller, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron physician, shares his experience providing healthcare at ground zero on September 11th, 2001, during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 11, 2023. The event was organized by military first responders from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer, Medical, and Security Forces Squadrons in order to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

