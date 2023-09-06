35th Infantry Division Hosts 2023 Readiness Symposium

The 35th Infantry Division hosted the First Annual Division Readiness Symposium this weekend, welcoming a diverse array of units from the Army National Guard across several states to the Division Headquarters in Leavenworth, Kansas, Sept. 9-10 2023. The event aimed to foster enhanced communication and shared understanding among the participating units, ensuring operational, exercise, and deployment readiness together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

