The 35th Infantry Division hosted the First Annual Division Readiness Symposium this weekend, welcoming a diverse array of units from the Army National Guard across several states to the Division Headquarters in Leavenworth, Kansas, Sept. 9-10 2023. The event aimed to foster enhanced communication and shared understanding among the participating units, ensuring operational, exercise, and deployment readiness together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 18:17
|Photo ID:
|8013991
|VIRIN:
|230910-A-KK913-4152
|Resolution:
|3932x2303
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Infantry Division Hosts 2023 Readiness Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
