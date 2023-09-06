Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Infantry Division Hosts 2023 Readiness Symposium [Image 4 of 5]

    35th Infantry Division Hosts 2023 Readiness Symposium

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    35th Infantry Division

    The 35th Infantry Division hosted the First Annual Division Readiness Symposium this weekend, welcoming a diverse array of units from the Army National Guard across several states to the Division Headquarters in Leavenworth, Kansas, Sept. 9-10 2023. The event aimed to foster enhanced communication and shared understanding among the participating units, ensuring operational, exercise, and deployment readiness together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 18:17
    working together
    readiness
    readiness symposium
    division alignment

