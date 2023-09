Thousands of attendees watched FIRST Robotics over the course of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House Sept. 10, 2023, at Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H. The air show and open house had aerial demonstrations, as well as two hangers filled with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematic (STEM) displays and exhibits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2017 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 16:33 Photo ID: 8013865 VIRIN: 230910-Z-SP601-1056 Resolution: 4718x3139 Size: 1.78 MB Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire STEM [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.