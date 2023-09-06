Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder Over New Hampshire STEM [Image 2 of 5]

    Thunder Over New Hampshire STEM

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Luke Byers, age 6, uses a robotic arm to grab a ball at the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House Sept. 10, 2023, at Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H. The air show and open house had aerial demonstrations, as well as two hangers filled with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematic (STEM) displays and exhibits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2017
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 16:33
    Photo ID: 8013862
    VIRIN: 230910-Z-SP601-1013
    Resolution: 5537x3684
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire STEM [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunder Over New Hampshire STEM
    Thunder Over New Hampshire STEM
    Thunder Over New Hampshire STEM
    Thunder Over New Hampshire STEM
    Thunder Over New Hampshire STEM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT