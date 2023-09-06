Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    175th Medical Group Medivac Training [Image 9 of 9]

    175th Medical Group Medivac Training

    EDGEWOOD, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 175th Medical group carry a stretcher towards a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Weide Airfield, Edgewood, Maryland, Sept. 9, 2023. The airmen were participating in a tactical care training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Huettner)

    This work, 175th Medical Group Medivac Training [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    175th Wing

