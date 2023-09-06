175th Medical Group Medivac Training

Airmen from the 175th Medical group carry a stretcher towards a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Weide Airfield, Edgewood, Maryland, Sept. 9, 2023. The airmen were participating in a tactical care training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Huettner)
