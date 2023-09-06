175th Medical Group Medivac Training

Senior Airman Johnnie Boggs III, public health technician, practices making a call over the radio at Weide Airfield, Edgewood, Maryland, Sept. 9, 2023. Boggs had recently learned not to point the anntanae at the aircraft due to the cone of silence it emits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Huettner)

