    175th Medical Group Medivac Training [Image 8 of 9]

    175th Medical Group Medivac Training

    EDGEWOOD, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Senior Airman Johnnie Boggs III, public health technician, practices making a call over the radio at Weide Airfield, Edgewood, Maryland, Sept. 9, 2023. Boggs had recently learned not to point the anntanae at the aircraft due to the cone of silence it emits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Huettner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 16:36
    Photo ID: 8013859
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-AH104-1130
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: EDGEWOOD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th Medical Group Medivac Training [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

