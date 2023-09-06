230906-N-LK647-1459 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 06, 2023) Bishop William Muhm, U.S. Navy captain (ret.), conducts Catholic mass aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), Sep. 06, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 14:58 Photo ID: 8013606 VIRIN: 230906-N-LK647-1459 Resolution: 6395x4263 Size: 1.02 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.