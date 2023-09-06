230906-N-LK647-1434 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 06, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Bernardandrew Jumayao, left, and Machinery Repairman 1st Class Mario Colucci, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), participate as hotsuitman in a flight deck crash and salvage drill, Sep. 06, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 14:57 Photo ID: 8013563 VIRIN: 230906-N-LK647-1434 Resolution: 6524x4349 Size: 1.05 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.