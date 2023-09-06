Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-143 Infantry Regiment Conducts Prejump Rehearsals Bright Star 2023 (Image 3 of 5) [Image 3 of 5]

    1-143 Infantry Regiment Conducts Prejump Rehearsals Bright Star 2023 (Image 3 of 5)

    MOHAMED NAGUIB MILITARY BASE, EGYPT

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bethany Anderson 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Austin Gallagher, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment, 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 61st Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, conduct prejump rehearsals for airborne operations during Exercise Bright Star 2023, at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, near Alexandria, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bethany Anderson)

