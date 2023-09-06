Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment, 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 61st Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, conduct prejump rehearsals for airborne operations during Exercise Bright Star 2023, at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, near Alexandria, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bethany Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 14:24 Photo ID: 8013434 VIRIN: 230906-Z-IU367-2008 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 123.54 KB Location: MOHAMED NAGUIB MILITARY BASE, EG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-143 Infantry Regiment Conducts Prejump Rehearsals Bright Star 2023 (Image 5 of 5) [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Bethany Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.