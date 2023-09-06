Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Teri Neely Fini Flight [Image 3 of 5]

    Col. Teri Neely Fini Flight

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Rivera 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    On September 9, 2023, after spending her entire career in the 183rd Air Evacuation Squadron, Jackson, Mississippi, Col. Teri Neely completes her fini flight on a C-17 Globemaster III before assuming command of the 172nd Medical Group. Col. Neely was greeted by family, friends, and wingmen upon her landing. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Rivera.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 12:51
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-HG754-2139
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Air National Guard
    172 AW

