Col. Teri Neely Fini Flight

On September 9, 2023, after spending her entire career in the 183rd Air Evacuation Squadron, Jackson, Mississippi, Col. Teri Neely completes her fini flight on a C-17 Globemaster III before assuming command of the 172nd Medical Group. Col. Neely was greeted by family, friends, and wingmen upon her landing. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Rivera.

