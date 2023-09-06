U.S. Air Force Col. Lanse Lavoy, 110th Wing vice commander celebrates his retirement from the Michigan Air National Guard Aug. 5, 2023 at the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan. Lavoy celebrated 36 years of service with his wife Darlene LaVoy, daughter Courtney LaVoy, many other family members and 110th Wing members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 08:56
|Photo ID:
|8012904
|VIRIN:
|230805-Z-KY150-2051
|Resolution:
|7835x5223
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Final Vice Commander retires at Battle Creek ANG Base [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Bethany Rizor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
