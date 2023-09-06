Final Vice Commander retires at Battle Creek ANG Base

U.S. Air Force Col. Lanse Lavoy, 110th Wing vice commander celebrates his retirement from the Michigan Air National Guard Aug. 5, 2023 at the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan. Lavoy celebrated 36 years of service with his wife Darlene LaVoy, daughter Courtney LaVoy, many other family members and 110th Wing members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor)

