    Battle Creek Chief Retires [Image 2 of 3]

    Battle Creek Chief Retires

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor 

    110th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Ferrari 110th Operations Group senior enlisted advisor celebrates his retirement from the Michigan Air National Guard Aug. 4, 2023 at the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan. Ferrari celebrated 37 years with his wife Robbin Barrus-Ferrari and 110th Wing members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor)

