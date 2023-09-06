Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House

    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Charles Anderson, a medic with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Drum, New York, hangs from the sling of an HH-60 Blackhawk while a guest explores the inside of the helicopter during the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House at Pease Air National Guard Base, Sept. 9. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timm Huffman)

    TAGS

    Air Show
    New Hampshire National Guard
    Pease Air National Guard Base
    thunder over new hampshire

