U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Charles Anderson, a medic with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Drum, New York, hangs from the sling of an HH-60 Blackhawk while a guest explores the inside of the helicopter during the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House at Pease Air National Guard Base, Sept. 9. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timm Huffman)
