    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House

    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chris Gutowski, a senior maintainer with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Drum, New York, hands a 30mm shell to an onlooker from his perch on the engine cowling of an AH-64 Apache helicopter at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Sept. 9 2023. The maintainer was in the Granite State with his unit to participate in the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, Sept. 9-10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timm Huffman)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 06:18
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Air Show
    New Hampshire National Guard
    Pease Air National Guard Base
    thunder over new hampshire

