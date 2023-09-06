U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chris Gutowski, a senior maintainer with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Drum, New York, hands a 30mm shell to an onlooker from his perch on the engine cowling of an AH-64 Apache helicopter at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Sept. 9 2023. The maintainer was in the Granite State with his unit to participate in the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, Sept. 9-10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timm Huffman)
