Egyptians conduct amphibious defense exercise at Bright Star 23

Egyptian armor vehicles and tanks move into their firing positions during a combined arms live fire exercise demonstrating amphibious defense during Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Welch)

