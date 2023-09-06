Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Egyptians conduct amphibious defense exercise at Bright Star 23 [Image 1 of 12]

    Egyptians conduct amphibious defense exercise at Bright Star 23

    ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Welch 

    U.S. Army Central   

    An Egyptian officer briefs the scheme of maneuver and fires during a combined arms live fire exercise demonstrating amphibious defense during Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Welch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 04:15
    Photo ID: 8012441
    VIRIN: 230906-A-XI247-1006
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, EG 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Egypt
    BrightStar23

