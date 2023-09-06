230908-N-FN072-7720 YOKOSUKA, Japan

Lt. David Mobed, Weapons Officer, pins Lt. Matthew Hoffman, Anti-Submarine Warfare Officer, during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Julia Boykin)

