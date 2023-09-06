230908-N-FN072-7720 YOKOSUKA, Japan
Lt. David Mobed, Weapons Officer, pins Lt. Matthew Hoffman, Anti-Submarine Warfare Officer, during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Julia Boykin)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 03:35
|Photo ID:
|8012437
|VIRIN:
|230908-N-FN072-7720
|Resolution:
|5456x3632
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT