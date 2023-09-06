Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Promotion Ceremony

    JAPAN

    09.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    230908-N-FN072-7697 YOKOSUKA, Japan
    Capt. Victor Garza, Commanding Officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), gives the oath of office during a promotion ceremony. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Julia Boykin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

