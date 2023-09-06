MRF-D Marines participate in rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Austin Gronheim, a platoon commander with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, listens to a brief during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 at 5th Marine Training Center, Puslatpur, Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sept. 8, 2023. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. The exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. Gronheim is a native of Ontario, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Skyler M. Harris)

